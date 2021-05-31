South Africa: Water Shedding Hits Jozi, Crippling Hospitals While Pipes Burst 55,863 Times in a Year

30 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

The city is underbudgeting for its crumbling infrastructure as spending on staff squeezes out service spending.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The looming collapse of Johannesburg's water supply knocked out major hospitals last week, during a pandemic, when patients needed operations or had to deliver babies. Doctors feared it could turn deadly.

There were 55,863 pipe bursts across the city for the period 2020/21, according to Johannesburg Water. Electricity tariffs shoot up by 14.59% come July, while the cost of piped water increases by more than inflation.

Life in the city is always interesting and fun, but it's also becoming more expensive and more precarious.

A Daily Maverick data investigation shows that the water system appears to be near collapse, with a high proportion of the city's 87 water reservoirs often down or pumping at low pressures. In March 2021, just over a third of the reservoirs had supply problems, which caused Johannesburg Water to red-light them and warn of restricted supply.

Water tankers in the streets of Johannesburg are now a regular feature, and are set to remain so because of years of underfunding infrastructure replacement and maintenance.

Johannesburg Water "has an infrastructure renewal backlog...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS Suspends Mali After Coup Within a Coup
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South African Health Minister in Storm of Corruption Allegations

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.