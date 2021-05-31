South Africa: Water Shedding Hits Jozi, Crippling Hospitals While Pipes Burst 55,863 Times in a Year

analysis

The city is underbudgeting for its crumbling infrastructure as spending on staff squeezes out service spending.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The looming collapse of Johannesburg's water supply knocked out major hospitals last week, during a pandemic, when patients needed operations or had to deliver babies. Doctors feared it could turn deadly.

There were 55,863 pipe bursts across the city for the period 2020/21, according to Johannesburg Water. Electricity tariffs shoot up by 14.59% come July, while the cost of piped water increases by more than inflation.

Life in the city is always interesting and fun, but it's also becoming more expensive and more precarious.

A Daily Maverick data investigation shows that the water system appears to be near collapse, with a high proportion of the city's 87 water reservoirs often down or pumping at low pressures. In March 2021, just over a third of the reservoirs had supply problems, which caused Johannesburg Water to red-light them and warn of restricted supply.

Water tankers in the streets of Johannesburg are now a regular feature, and are set to remain so because of years of underfunding infrastructure replacement and maintenance.

Johannesburg Water "has an infrastructure renewal backlog...