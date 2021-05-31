Liberia: Death Announcement

28 May 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberty Aviation Group, Incorporated and Liberty Airlines, Inc. regret to announce the death of its CEO/Managing Director: Captain Raynold A. Mitchell. This sad event occurred on May 5, 2021 in Virginia USA.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later. Sympathizers and Well- wishers are welcomed to sign a book of condolence. Cards and gifts can be left at the office of Liberty Aviation Group, Inc. at James Spriggs Payne Airport, from Monday through Friday, from May 31 to June 14, from 10:00am to 4:00pm.

This announcement was brought in by the Chairman of the Liberia Aviation Group Incorporated, Mr. Winston A. Tolbert.

Read the original article on New Republic.

