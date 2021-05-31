Kenya: 15-Year-Old Among Armed Suspects Arrested Along Nairobi's Southern Bypass

31 May 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers on Monday nabbed three armed suspects who were planning to stage attacks on motorists along the southern bypass in Nairobi.

The three include a 15-year-old who was arrested as he fled to the nearby Ngong forest, in a bid to evade arrest.

They were nabbed following an operation mounted by Langata-based Police Officers.

"Three suspects armed with machetes were arrested yesterday as they prepared to stage attacks against motorists along the southern bypass. Brian Mwangi and Nickson Muchiri aged 25, were arrested following a well executed operation, mounted by Langata based Police Officers," DCI tweeted.

Two motorbikes used by the criminals were also impounded.

Their arrest comes after a series of attacks that were staged against motorists along the highway.

"Last week, six other suspects were flushed out of the forest in a similar operation, after they attacked a motorist and his 3-year-old son," the George Kinoti-led agency reported.

