Egypt Works to Ensure Alignment Between Peacekeeping, Peace Building Efforts

29 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt works to align efforts of peacekeeping and peace building as part of its current presidency of the UN Peace building Commission for 2021, Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ahmed Hafez said on Saturday 29/05/2021.

This comes in light of the priority given by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to the post-conflict reconstruction and development file in Africa and in accordance with the UN Security Council Presidential Statement No. 27 for 2017, the spokesman added on his Twitter account.

"May 29 marks the International Day of the UN Peacekeepers. Egypt is among the leading countries supporting the UN Peacekeeping operations since its contribution to the UN mission in Congo in 1960," he noted.

Egypt is the 7th largest contributor to the UN peacekeeping missions with over 3,000 peacekeepers including men and women, according to Hafez.

The International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers falls on May 29.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

