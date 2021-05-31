Egypt, Lebanon Post Heads Discuss Fostering Ties, Exchanging Expertise

29 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt Post Chairman Sharif Farouk discussed on Friday 28/05/2021 with Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of LibanPost Khalil Daoud means of exchanging expertise in the post field ahead of signing cooperation agreements in the fields of developing post services and logistics.

This came during Farouk's participation in a conference on correspondent banks organized by the Union of Arab Banks. The conference is held in Beirut on May 27-28.

During the meeting, Farouk said that Egypt Post is keen on opening new horizons of cooperation with all countries to develop post services and provide new services to its clients.

He added that the participation in the conference reflects the state's plan to reach financial inclusion and follow up all international banks developments.

While Daoud hailed Egypt Post especially its keenness on searching for new means to serve its clients.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service.

