Egypt: Tickets of Prague's Kings of Sun' Exhibition Sold Out

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said Friday 28/05/2021 all tickets for the "Kings of the Sun" exhibition in the Czech capital, Prague, were sold out.

Up to 10,000 visitors have visited the exhibition since its inauguration on May 4, the ministry said in a statement.

The exhibition, which has suffered repeated upsets due to the coronavirus pandemic, has had its end date pushed back by the organizers.

The exhibition showcases treasures unearthed by Czech archaeologists in Egypt over the past 100 years, including hundreds of ancient Egyptian artefacts, which had never before left Cairo.

The artefacts for the exhibition, which has been in preparation for several years, were loaned by the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, the Great Egyptian Museum in Giza, but also museums in Germany.

The utilization of multimedia technologies and impressive architecture allows visitors to experience the distinctive atmosphere of Royal Abusir.