Egypt: Tickets of Prague's Kings of Sun' Exhibition Sold Out

29 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said Friday 28/05/2021 all tickets for the "Kings of the Sun" exhibition in the Czech capital, Prague, were sold out.

Up to 10,000 visitors have visited the exhibition since its inauguration on May 4, the ministry said in a statement.

The exhibition, which has suffered repeated upsets due to the coronavirus pandemic, has had its end date pushed back by the organizers.

The exhibition showcases treasures unearthed by Czech archaeologists in Egypt over the past 100 years, including hundreds of ancient Egyptian artefacts, which had never before left Cairo.

The artefacts for the exhibition, which has been in preparation for several years, were loaned by the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, the Great Egyptian Museum in Giza, but also museums in Germany.

The utilization of multimedia technologies and impressive architecture allows visitors to experience the distinctive atmosphere of Royal Abusir.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Health Minister in Storm of Corruption Allegations
ECOWAS Suspends Mali After Coup Within a Coup
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.