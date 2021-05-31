Egypt: SCA Chairman - Political Leadership's Unlimited Support 'Password' to Face Crises

29 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Osama Rabie said on Saturday 29/05/2021 that the unlimited support of the political leadership to upgrade this important waterway has been and is still the "password" in showing the authority's resilience to face several recent crises.

Rabie told Saturday's Al Gomhuria newspaper that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi is always asserting the necessity of exerting efforts to upgrade the General Authority for Suez Canal Economic Zone and promoting cooperation of the State's institutions to render ongoing projects a success.

He said, meanwhile, coronavirus did not affect the Suez Canal, compared to other competing canals which sustained big losses because of the pandemic, adding policies adopted by the canal contributed to increasing the numbers of ships crossing it.

