Eritrea: Nationals in Diaspora Celebrate Independence Day

29 May 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 29 May 2021- Eritrean nationals in Australia and France celebrated the 30th Independence Day anniversary with patriotic zeal under the theme "Resilient-As Ever".

The celebratory event the nationals conducted in the Australian cities of Melbourne and Perth was highlighted with various programs including speeches by friends of Eritrea, narration by youth that participated in the war to safeguard the national sovereignty, as well as cultural and artistic performances among others.

Explaining on the heroic feat the Eritrean people demonstrated in the liberation struggle and safeguarding the national sovereignty, Mr. Mehari Tekeste, General Consul of Eritrea in Australia, said that the colorful Independence Day celebrations attest to the unity and love of the country of the Eritrean people.

Mr. Kidane Ginbot, chairman of the Holidays Organizing Committee, on his part, indicated that the Eritrean people emerged victorious against all external hostilities and conspiracies and called for reinforced participation and contribution in the implementation of the national development programs.

In the same vein, Eritrean nationals in Paris, Nantes, Rennes, Angers, Vannes, Marseille, and Metz celebrated the 30th Independence Day anniversary featuring various programs.

Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.