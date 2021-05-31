Eritrea: Messages of Congratulations

Asmara, 29 May 2021- President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of the Republic of Egypt, President Armen Sarkissian of the Republic of Armenia, as well as Crown Prince Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah of Kuwait sent messages of congratulations to the people and Government of Eritrea in connection with the 30th Independence Day anniversary.

In their messages, the leaders wished good health to President Isaias Afwerki and peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.

The leaders also expressed their countries desire to strengthen cooperation and friendship with Eritrea.