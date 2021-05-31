Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

29 May 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Thirty-nine patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Central, Southern, Anseba, and Southern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these, thirty-four patients are from Quarantine Center in Asmara, Central Region. Three patients are from Quarantine Centers in Mendefera (2), and Adi Quala (1); Southern Region. One patient is from Quarantine Center in Elaberid, Anseba Region. The last patient is from Assab, Southern Red Sea Region.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has accordingly increased to 4,061.

The total number of recovered patients to date stands at 3,812 while the number of deaths is 14.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

29 May 2021

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
South African Health Minister in Storm of Corruption Allegations
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS Suspends Mali After Coup Within a Coup
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.