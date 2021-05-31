Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Thirty-nine patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Central, Southern, Anseba, and Southern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these, thirty-four patients are from Quarantine Center in Asmara, Central Region. Three patients are from Quarantine Centers in Mendefera (2), and Adi Quala (1); Southern Region. One patient is from Quarantine Center in Elaberid, Anseba Region. The last patient is from Assab, Southern Red Sea Region.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has accordingly increased to 4,061.

The total number of recovered patients to date stands at 3,812 while the number of deaths is 14.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

29 May 2021