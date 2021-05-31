Eritrea: Veteran Freedom Fighter Yemane Tesfamariam Passes Away

Veteran freedom fighter Yemane Tesfamariam, Head of Infrastructure and General Service of the Ministry of Information passes away today, 29 May at the age of 72.

Veteran fighter Yemane who joined the armed struggle for independence in 1975 has served his country and people in different capacities at the information department during the armed struggle and later in the Ministry of Information.

Veteran fighter Yemane Tesfamariam is survived by his wife and six children.

The funeral service of veteran fighter Yemane was conducted today at 4 PM at the Asmara Martyrs' Cemetery.

Expressing deep sorrow in the passing away of veteran fighter Yemane Tesfamariam, the Ministry of Information expresses condolences to families, colleagues, and friends.