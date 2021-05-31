Nigeria: New African Record Still Feels Like Dream to Me - Ese Brume

31 May 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Brume said she never saw breaking the 25-year-old record as impossible.

The new African record holder in the Women's Long jump event, Ese Brume, has revealed her breathtaking performance still feels like a dream.

Over the weekend, Brume at the Chula Vista Festival shattered Chioma Ajunwa's African and Nigerian record, which has stood unchallenged for the last 25 years.

She leaped a distance of 7.17m to effectively bury Ajunwa's 7.12m record which was good enough at that time for a gold medal at the Atlanta 1996 Olympics.

The 7.17m mark is also a World Lead and of course a Personal Best for Brume.

While reflecting on her new record via a post on her Instagram page, Brume said she never saw breaking the 25-year old record as impossible in the first place.

The three-time African senior champion who has long been seen as one of Nigeria's medal hopefuls at the Tokyo Olympics believes there is still even more room for her to grow.

AFRICAN RECORD ALERT 🚨 #Nigeria's Ese Brume produced a monster jump of 7.17m to break the 25-year-old African women's Long Jump record on Saturday.

1. Ese Brume 7.17m (+1.1) NR AR WL

2. Brittney Reese 7.10m (+2.3)

🎥: pic.twitter.com/qKWwO89LNV#Athletics #AthleticsAfrica

- AthleticsAfrica (@athleticsafrica) May 30, 2021

She wrote: "Yesterday's performance (PB, NR, AR, WL) still feels like a dream to me. It was a dream that came into reality... .. I never saw it as IMPOSSIBLE because I couldn't settle for less.

"Impossible is just a word thrown around by small men who find it easier to live in the world they've been given than to explore the power they have to change it. Impossible is not a fact. It's an opinion. Impossible is potential. Impossible is temporary. Impossible is nothing.

"The only limit to the height of your achievements is the reach of your dreams and your willingness to work for them. Setting goals is the first step in turning the invisible into the visible. You measure the size of the accomplishment by the obstacles you have to overcome to reach your goals.

"Learn how to work - try new methods, learn from your mistakes, be fearless, and above all have fun. You're always working to improve, and you're always being critiqued on your next performance. It's not about what you've done. There's always room to grow."

This latest feat marks another milestone for Brume who last year in Doha, became the first Nigerian to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships since 2013 when she claimed bronze in the women's long jump event with a mark of 6.91m.

