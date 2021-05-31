Nigeria: APC Mourns Gulak, Says PDP 'Excited About Insecurity'

Mr Gulak was killed on Sunday in Owerri, Imo State.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the killing of Ahmed Gulak, an ex-aide to President Goodluck Jonathan, in Owerri, the capital of Imo State.

The APC chieftain, according to the state police command, was shot dead on Sunday morning, on his way to the Sam Mbakwe Airport to catch flight by suspected members of secessionist group, IPOB.

"The six hoodlums who carried out the killings and four other members of their gang were fatally injured.

"The assailants were identified as members of the proscribed IPOB and ESN," the Imo Police PRO, Bala Elkana, said in a statement published by this newspaper.

However, the APC in a statement released in reaction to the incident on Monday, described Mr Gulak, an indigene of Adamawa State, as a 'shining political leader and patriot' whose killers must be brought to book.

"The party joins Nigerians to mourn his death and condemn his murderers in the strongest possible terms. We commiserate with his immediate family as well as the government and people of Adamawa State. He was a shining political leader and patriot.

"The APC as all well-meaning Nigerians is calling for national unity to fight crimes in the country and urge relevant security agencies to leave no stone unturned in their efforts to track down and swiftly bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice," the party interim national secretary, John Akpanudoedehe, said in the statement.

He accused the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of using the current state of insecurity in the country to score cheap political points rather than mustering support against perpetrators of such unfortunate incidents.

"While the majority of Nigerians sympathise with the victims of crimes in the country, it is discernible that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is apparently excited about the security incidents being perpetrated by evil-doers against the citizens," the APC said.

Meanwhile, the PDP in reaction to the spate of insecurity in the country on Sunday, blamed the APC leaders for the escalated tension in the country.

"The APC has practically balkanised our nation along all fault lines with their hateful, ruthless and vengeful actions, resulting in dissonances and pushing compatriots to take actions in anger, in some cases, leading to death and devastation.

"More distressing is that the APC leaders, as terrorism apologists, have been patronizing terrorists and opening up our nation to bandits, kidnappers and vandals, who are having a field day marauding our communities, killing and maiming our citizens on daily basis," the PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said while reacting to Mr Gulak's death.

Even though the growing state of Nigeria's insecurity did not start with the current administration, none of Nigeria's two largest parties has accepted failure in this area.