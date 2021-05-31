Nigeria: Police Fire Teargas At Omoyele Sowore

31 May 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Alfred Olufemi

A female police officer reportedly fired a canister at Mr Sowore who showed up at the Unity Fountain in Abuja for a protest.

A political activist and Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, has been shot by a police officer in Abuja.

The female police officer reportedly fired a teargas cannister at Mr Sowore who was at the Unity Fountain in Abuja for a protest.

This newspaper gathered that he sustained gunshots injuries and has been rushed to hospital for medical treatment.

Popular lawyer and right activist, Inibehe Effiong, confirmed the development on Twitter.

"@YeleSowore has just been shot by a female police officer at the Unity Fountain in Abuja.

The criminal officer is said to be an ACP. I watched Sowore being shot live on Facebook.

This is what Nigeria has been turned into under Buhari. They've declared war on the Civic Space," the lawyer wrote.

More details shortly...

