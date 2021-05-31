Namibia: President, First Lady On Course for Recovery From Covid-19

30 May 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Shelleygan Petersen

President Hage Geingob and first lady Monica Geingos have responded well to treatment and are on course for a full recovery from the novel coronavirus infection with which they were diagnosed last week, says State House press secretary Alfredo Hengari.

Hengari in a media statement this afternoon said the first couple are recovering at home. "The president and the first lady are in a stable condition and in good spirits," he said.

This comes after claims surfaced that Geingob might be in intensive care.

"All precautionary measures are taken, and neither the president nor the first lady have been admitted to hospital," Hengari said.

The first couple are currently self-isolating at their residence following positive novel coronavirus test results on Wednesday last week, he said.

Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

