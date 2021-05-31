Zimbabwe: CAPS Draw Again As Chicken Inn, Bosso Share Spoils

Struggling Harare giants CAPS United failed to win for the second successive week after being held to a 1-1 draw by Harare City in a Chibuku Super Cup Group 1 match played at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Caps needed two second half goals from Ishmael Wadi to salvage a point in their first match against Yadah last week.

The Green Machine was however desperate to get their campaign back on track against Harare City.

After an evenly matched first half in which both teams had genuine penalty appeals waved away, Makepekepe found themselves behind in the second half when the Sunshine Boys opened the scoring in the 57th minute through William Manondo.

After his heroics in the first match, Wadi was CAPS' saviour again with the former City player, scoring the equaliser with a fine header from Ronald Chitiyo's cross in the 72nd minute.

CAPS United coach Darlington Dodo was left ruing his side's defensive lapses which have seen them concede first in their opening two matches.

"In terms of coming back, I'm happy with how we respond but I'm disappointed that we are allowing the opponents to take the lead and then we respond," Dodo said after the match.

"We have to make sure we take our chances because we created the chances, some one-on-one chances where we could have finished off the game. So, if we take those chances, it would be a thing of the past for us to draw."

Harare City coach Lloyd Chitembwe was happy with his team's performance but lamented some refereeing decisions that went against his side.

"I thought it was a very good performance from the boys, there was so much improvement from the last game. There were one or two situations that I thought could've gone our way and obviously changed the result of the match.

"There were one or two penalty calls I felt from where I was sitting with a little bit of luck that would have got a goal but unfortunately, some of these things happen in football," said Chitembwe.

Dynamos lead the way in Group 1 on four points while CAPS United, Harare City, ZPC Kariba and Harare City are all on two points.

Meanwhile, Bulawayo-giants Highlanders and their local rivals Chicken Inn also shared the spoils in a goalless draw in a Chibuku Super Cup Group 2 encounter at Barbourfields.

Matches between the two sides are usually tightly contested affairs and Sunday's encounter was not different although it lacked goals.

The match saw little goalmouth action during the entire 90 minutes with both teams failing to create meaningful chances.

After the goalless draw, both Chicken Inn and Highlanders remain tied at four points in Group 2 while Bulawayo City and Bulawayo Chiefs are on a single point apiece.

Elsewhere, Manica Diamonds lost 1-2 to Tenax while ZPC Kariba and Herentals played to a goalless draw.

Ngezi Platinum are all but assured of a place in the Chibuku Super Cup after a comfortable 3-0 win over Whawha at Mandava Stadium.

Chibuku Super Cup results

Saturday: Bulawayo City 2-2 Bulawayo Chiefs, Black Rhinos 0-0 Cranborne Bullets, Yadah 0-4 Dynamos, Triangle United 1-2 FC Platinum

Sunday: ZPC Kariba 0-0 Herentals, Ngezi Platinum Stars 3-0 Whawha, Chicken Inn 0-0 Highlanders, Tenax 2-1 Manica Diamonds, CAPS United 1-1 Harare City