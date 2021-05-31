Tanzania: Athletics Legend Bayi Commits to Sports Excellence

LEGENDARY runner, Filbert Bayi has said that his schools will continue being centres of academic and sports excellence, influenced by the integration of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) from lower to high level of education.

Speaking during the marking of 25th years of anniversary since the establishment of Filbert Bayi Pre-Primary and Secondary School (FBS) based in Kimara and Kibaha Coast region, Bayi said that the schools have for all years been producing educational excellence and sportsmen, currently employed by different clubs and organisations.

Bayi, who won a silver medal at 1980 Olympic Games, said that it was not an easy task to establish schools that will cater for sports and academic performance and perform wonders.

Bayi said sports help increase mental and physical strength of pupils and students to improve their academic performance.

He said it was the reason why FBS seriously take sports as another agenda of developing future stars, by providing scholarship to pupils and students with passion to become best athletes.

The 25th years' anniversary held at Mkuza Primary and School schools premises went co- currently with the staging of different sporting events, including football, tug-ofwar, volleyball, basketball and chicken chasing.

In a netball match, Filbert Bayi School lost to army owned Nyika Queens by 11-24 goals. The host side, marshalled by former students currently playing for the national team, Lilian Sylidion and Restituta Boniface, could not enjoy a home ground advantage after their opponents enjoyed a lion share of the game. Held at a full-packed ultramodern school's Indoor Stadium, the match was exciting from onset, leaving hundreds of parents, students and invited guest on their toes. Through their competent goal attackers and defenders, the visiting side won the first half by 13-7 goals. "It was a very tough and interesting affair to share experience and foster friendship", said Lilian, a dependable Taifa Queens' goal defender (GD), with a vast experience of participating in various international assignments. The other interesting part of the day was on the side of tug-of-war that saw an intense opposition between parents and teachers, who competed in both men and women disciplines. The joyous side was that of parents, after helplessly pulling down their host side.