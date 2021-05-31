Egypt: Sisi Urges Integrating Desalination Strategy

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi directed the government to ensure that its water desalination strategy is integrated with the State's general policy for rational water use.

Sisi made the directives during a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli and the ministers of housing and planning to discuss the State's strategic seawater desalination plan.

Sisi followed up the situation of desalination plants nationwide, whether completed, under construction or planned to be built, in terms of location, financial costs and production capacity, according to a statement by Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady.

He was also briefed on the progress of seawater desalination projects along the Red Sea coast, which use new and renewable sources of energy.

Sisi ordered the government to maximize the benefits from these facilities, while working for increasing the technological local component in this industry.

He also instructed the bodies concerned to embark on further studies and experiments to produce the best results possible in this domain and build up state capacity at various levels.

Presidential Adviser for Urban Planning Maj. Gen. Amir Sayed Ahmed and Head of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority Maj. Gen. Ihab el-Far attended the meeting.