Tanzania: President Samia Appoints New Dci, Two Others

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone Commander Camilius Wambura as new Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Prior to the appointment, the President had promoted him to Commissioner of Police (CP) posting.

President Samia has also promoted Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Hamad Khamis Hamad to Police Commissioner (CP).

A statement issued on Monday by the Directorate of Presidential Communication says the President has also appointed Mr Hamad as a new head of the Police Finance Commission and Logistics.

Prior to his new appointment, Hamad was Deputy Director of Criminal Investigations at the Zanzibar police head office.

Meanwhile, President has revoked the appointment of Simiyu Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS), Azza Hilal Hamad and appointed Prisca Kayombo to fill the post.

Prior to the appointment, Ms Kayombo was principal human resources officer at the Ministry of Finance and Planning.

According to the statement ,Ms Hamad, who previously served as a Member of Parliament for special seats, will be assigned with other responsibilities.

The new appointments are effective from 30th May, 2021 and the new appointees will be sworn in on Wednesday 2, June 2021 at the Chamwino State House in Dodoma.