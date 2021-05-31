Tanzania: Information Ministry Tables 54.7bn/ - Budget, Seeks Parliament Approval

The Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports has requested the Parliament to approve its 54.7bn/- budget proposal for the 2021/21 fiscal year.

Minister for the docket, Innocent Bashungwa said out of the sum, 20.7 bn/- is allocated for development projects and remained 34bn/- for recurrent which includes 19.1bn/- for salary payment and 14.8bn/- for other charges (OC).

Among other plans for the next fiscal year, which kicks off on July 1, is to collect a total of 960m/- through its departments of information and sports development.

Mr Bashungwa said the ministry's sources of revenue will include entry fees for sports events held at Benjamin Mkapa and Uhuru Stadiums as well as newspaper registration licenses and journalist identity cards (IDs) fees.