Tanzania: Information Ministry Tables 54.7bn/ - Budget, Seeks Parliament Approval

31 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

The Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports has requested the Parliament to approve its 54.7bn/- budget proposal for the 2021/21 fiscal year.

Minister for the docket, Innocent Bashungwa said out of the sum, 20.7 bn/- is allocated for development projects and remained 34bn/- for recurrent which includes 19.1bn/- for salary payment and 14.8bn/- for other charges (OC).

Among other plans for the next fiscal year, which kicks off on July 1, is to collect a total of 960m/- through its departments of information and sports development.

Mr Bashungwa said the ministry's sources of revenue will include entry fees for sports events held at Benjamin Mkapa and Uhuru Stadiums as well as newspaper registration licenses and journalist identity cards (IDs) fees.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS Suspends Mali After Coup Within a Coup
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South African Health Minister in Storm of Corruption Allegations

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.