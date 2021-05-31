Egypt: AOI, Benya Capital Sign Deal to Manufacture Metal Towers

The Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI) and Benya Capital signed a cooperation protocol Saturday 29/05/2021 to establish a specialized entity for manufacturing metal towers of the telecommunications and electricity sectors.

AOI Chairman Abdel Moneim el Tarras said the deal comes as part of directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to enhance the country's digital transformation plan using the latest techniques.

Tarras said the project will provide many jobs for junior engineers and technicians and offer training courses for them on the latest technologies used in the fields of designing, manufacturing, and operating metal towers.

For his part, Chairman of the Benya Capital Ahmed Mekky said the protocol will help introduce the latest techniques in the field of IT infrastructure to Egypt and provide digital solutions in line with the Fourth Industrial Revolution.