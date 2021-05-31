Egypt: Transportation Minister Inspects Implementation of LRT, Monorail Projects

Transportation Minister Kamel el Wazir inspected on Saturday 29/05/2021 the implementation of the Salam-New Administrative Capital-10th of Ramadan light rail transit (LRT).

The minister was accompanied by a number of senior officials of the National Authority for Tunnels.

The minister also inspected the Adly Mansour Central Interchange Station, which includes a full-service transportation complex and a commercial investment area at a 15 feddans area to exchange services between five different means of transport, as it includes a third line metro station (opened and operated), a light rail transit (LRT), a railway station, a superjet station, and a shuttle bus station.

He also followed up the construction of the monorail project in the new capital which extends 56.5 km long divided into 22 stations.

He noted that this project will develop public transportation means in Egypt, especially that the monorail is a fast, developed, safe and environment friendly.