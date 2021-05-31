Egypt: Sisi Calls for Maximizing Economic Benefits of Untapped State Assets

29 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Saturday 29/05/2021 directed the government to maximize the benefits of untapped state assets of lands and coasts and preserve their value as national wealth.

Meeting senior officials, the President ordered the bodies concerned to review implementation rates of tourism projects to achieve development and economic goals - for which those projects were originally established.

The meeting gathered Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled Anani, Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities Assem el-Gazzar, alongside Presidential Advisor for Urban Planning Amir Sayed Ahmed, presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said in a statement.

Sisi was briefed on the executive situation of current and future projects in the tourism development field, including real estate, hotels, resorts and various tourism activities nationwide, with special focus on the Red and Mediterranean coasts.

The meeting also tackled efforts to resume the tourism movement, especially in the governorates of South Sinai and the Red Sea.

Sisi reviewed the executive steps taken for the opening of several museums nationwide, especially the Grand Egyptian Museum, as well as the project to develop the Rams Road in Luxor, within the state's continuous approach to restore the Egyptian culture and civilization through different eras, including the Pharaohs' Golden Parade.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

