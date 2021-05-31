Egypt: Delegations of AUF, ANOCA Visit Civilization Museum in Fustat

A high-level delegation of the Agence Universitaire de la Francophonie (AUF), led by chairman Selim Khalbous, visited the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Cairo's Fustat neighborhood on Saturday 29/05/2021

Also, a delegation of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) visited the museum.

The delegation includes representatives of 54 African countries.

The guests toured the museum's central display hall and the royal mummies hall. They expressed their admiration of the way the unique artifacts are displayed and took photos.