Egypt: Delegations of AUF, ANOCA Visit Civilization Museum in Fustat

29 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

A high-level delegation of the Agence Universitaire de la Francophonie (AUF), led by chairman Selim Khalbous, visited the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Cairo's Fustat neighborhood on Saturday 29/05/2021

Also, a delegation of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) visited the museum.

The delegation includes representatives of 54 African countries.

The guests toured the museum's central display hall and the royal mummies hall. They expressed their admiration of the way the unique artifacts are displayed and took photos.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Health Minister in Storm of Corruption Allegations
ECOWAS Suspends Mali After Coup Within a Coup
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.