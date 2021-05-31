Egypt: Shourky, Israeli FM to Hold Talks in Cairo Sunday

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoruky will hold talks with his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, in Cairo Sunday.

The two sides will discuss ways to maintain the recent ceasefire in Gaza, and measures needed to facilitate the reconstruction process in the Palestinian enclave.

Earlier, the Egyptian top diplomat has revealed a four-axes vision to settle the conflict.

The Egyptian vision focuses on stabilizing the ceasefire, pushing forward a political settlement aimed at reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause, providing the necessary humanitarian support to Gaza, and ensuring that the international community, including the Human Rights Council, assumes its full responsibility in the Palestinian territories.