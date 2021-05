The state has completed 292 development projects in Suez at total investments of EGP 12.6 billion, Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala el Saeed said Saturday 29/05/2021.

The projects cover the fields of education, health, housing, electricity, petroleum, transportation, and local development, the minister added in a recent report.

The report dealt with projects that aim to achieve sustainable development goals nationwide between 2018-2020.