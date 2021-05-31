Egypt: Foreign Ministry - Egypt Among Leading Countries Supporting UN Peacekeeping Operations

Egypt is among the leading countries supporting UN Peacekeeping operations since its contribution to the UN's Congo mission in 1960, Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Hafez said Saturday 29/05/2021.

Participating in six missions in Africa; Egypt is the seventh-largest contributor with over 3,000 peacekeepers, he added in a statement marking the International Day of UN Peacekeepers.

The peacekeepers' great sacrifices constitute a great service to humanity, especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic, which imposes an additional challenge added to the dangerous security and humanitarian environment where they work, the spokesman said.

Egypt pays tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in defense of peace under the United Nations' umbrella, including Egyptian army personnel and policemen who offered cogent proof of Egypt's commitment to supporting international peace and security across Africa, he added.

Egypt supports the initiative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to develop peacekeeping and is keen to enhance the efficiency of the UN peacekeeping system by providing objective visions represented in the "Cairo Roadmap for Developing the Performance of Peacekeeping Operations" known as "Cairo Roadmap", which was adopted by the African Union as a common African position towards developing and enhancing the performance of peacekeeping operations, Hafez said.

The International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers, 29 May, offers a chance to pay tribute to the uniformed and civilian personnel's invaluable contribution to the work of the Organization and to honor more than 4,000 peacekeepers who have lost their lives serving under the UN flag since 1948, including 130 last year.

The UN General Assembly, in its resolution 57/129, designated 29 May as the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers. This is the date when in 1948 the first UN peacekeeping mission named the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO) began operations in Palestine.