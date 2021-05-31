Malawi: Kentam Products Limited Donates Towards Mzuzu Police

With a thought of social corporate responsibility (SCR) in mind, leading pharmaceutical and cosmetics manufacturing company, Kentam Products Limited, on Thursday donated road traffic reflective vests to Mzuzu Police Station.

Kentam Products Limited administrator, Angella White, said during the donation ceremony that the gesture was meant to complement various campaigns that Malawi Police Service (MPS) is undertaking to reduce road accidents in the country.

"We decided to make this donation as one way of appreciating the great work that the Police is doing in enhancing security. For them to effectively do their job, they normally have to meet a huge budget which sometimes is unattainable.

"You may also agree with me that during peak hours, some of our roads within town are always congested and require a visible traffic police officer to control. It is a well-known fact that without controlling officers it can be chaos," said White.

Receiving the donation Mzuzu Police Station Officer, Saidon Mpina, thanked Kentam Products Limited for the timely gesture saying the items will go a long way in helping them during road patrols.

"As Mzuzu Police, we are very grateful for the gesture Kentam has shown. This will help the traffic wardens under our station to effectively execute their job. We approached a number of companies to help us but to no avail, only Kentam has come forward to help. We are really thankful," said Mpina.

Kentam Products Limited is one of the leading pharmaceutical manufacturers in Malawi who specialize in distributing medicines such as Bufen, Nutracid, Cofstop, among others. They also supply Keta Clean hand sanitizer and Keta perfumed petroleum jelly.