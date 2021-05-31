Nigeria Minifootball Association to Screen Over 60 Players for Nations Cup

31 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

The Nigeria MiniFootball Association has concluded plans to screen over 60 players for the forthcoming Africa MiniFootball Cup of Nations.

Nigeria has been awarded the hosting right for the second edition of the championship which is to be held from 8-17 July at Ilaji Sports Resort Ibadan.

The sport federation has therefore asked state associations to send their best players for screening which will commence this morning and end on Sunday, June 6 at the Ilaji Sports Resort in Ibadan.

According to the NMA organising secretary, David Adewoye, 20 players would be selected from the lot to resume rigorous training for the Africa Cup of Nations.

"The successful players would be groomed to represent the country at the Africa Cup of Nations. The facilities for the hosting have been given a pass mark after the inspection tour by the visiting Africa Mini-football Confederation officials.

"The Association is proud that the delegation from the Africa Mini-football Confederation found every facility made available for the competition suitable for the hosting of the championship.

"In view of this, our focus now is to assemble the best legs across the country to be groomed to make our country proud at the tournament," he said.

Adewoye also disclosed that the 20 players to be selected to represent the country would form a standing team for future engagements.

He added that there are plans to start a MiniFootball League in Nigeria at the end of the 2021 AFCON.

"After the Nation's Cup, we would be engaged in friendly matches especially with the North African countries where they have leagues.

"And soon after the tournament, discussion about how to start the league in the country would be on the table," said Adewoye.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

