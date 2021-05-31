Egypt: PM - Govt Keen On Supporting Anti-Human Trafficking Efforts

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said Saturday 29/05/2021 the government would continue to provide all possible support for efforts undertaken by national authorities to combat illegal immigration and human trafficking.

Madbouli was meeting with head of the National Coordinating Committee for Combating and Preventing Illegal Migration and Trafficking in Persons Naela Gabr.

Gabr lauded the support provided by the Egyptian government for the committee, especially in light of the great interest that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi attaches to decisively combating human trafficking and illegal immigration.

The committee has prepared the 2021-2023 action plan to combat illegal immigration; the third of its kind, which stems from the National Strategy for Combating Illegal Migration 2016-2026, she added.

The plan aims to increase information capacity on issues of illegal immigration, mobilize resources to support efforts to combat the phenomenon, enhance the capabilities of target groups and provide alternative opportunities, raise public awareness, protect the most vulnerable groups, build the capabilities of national agencies working in the field, and enhance regional and international cooperation, Gabr told the premier.