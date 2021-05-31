Egypt: PM - Govt Keen On Supporting Anti-Human Trafficking Efforts

29 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said Saturday 29/05/2021 the government would continue to provide all possible support for efforts undertaken by national authorities to combat illegal immigration and human trafficking.

Madbouli was meeting with head of the National Coordinating Committee for Combating and Preventing Illegal Migration and Trafficking in Persons Naela Gabr.

Gabr lauded the support provided by the Egyptian government for the committee, especially in light of the great interest that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi attaches to decisively combating human trafficking and illegal immigration.

The committee has prepared the 2021-2023 action plan to combat illegal immigration; the third of its kind, which stems from the National Strategy for Combating Illegal Migration 2016-2026, she added.

The plan aims to increase information capacity on issues of illegal immigration, mobilize resources to support efforts to combat the phenomenon, enhance the capabilities of target groups and provide alternative opportunities, raise public awareness, protect the most vulnerable groups, build the capabilities of national agencies working in the field, and enhance regional and international cooperation, Gabr told the premier.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Health Minister in Storm of Corruption Allegations
ECOWAS Suspends Mali After Coup Within a Coup
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.