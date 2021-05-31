Nigeria: Southeast Governors Demand Probe of Gulak's Death

31 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The South East Governors' Forum yesterday described the murder of a former presidential adviser, Ahmed Gulak, in Owerri, Imo State, as a national catastrophe.

The chairman of the forum and governor of Ebonyi State, condemned the incident in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Francis Nwaze.

Umahi urged security agencies to immediately arrest the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

He said: "It is with a rude shock that we received the news of the unfortunate death of Alhaji Ahmed Gulak in the hands of the senseless unknown gunmen.

"We, on behalf of the people of South East, condemn the act highly and we charge security agencies to immediately deploy their officers and men to arrest the perpetrators and make them face justice, we, however, pray to God to grant the deceased rest in eternity".

The governor condoled Gulak's family, the Adamawa State Government and Nigerians in general.

He prayed God grant the departed rest in his bosom.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS Suspends Mali After Coup Within a Coup
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Namibia President, First Lady Test Positive for Covid-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.