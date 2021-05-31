Egypt: Finance Ministry to Safeguard Economic Reform Gains, Stimulate Growth

Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait said that the ministry plans to safeguard the gains of Phase 1 of the government economic reform program, address economic vulnerabilities and stimulate inclusive growth.

The minister made the remarks during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli on Saturday 29/05/2021 to follow up on the ministry's ongoing projects and future plans, in the presence of Deputy Finance Minister for Fiscal Policies Ahmed Kouchouk and Deputy Finance Minister for Public Treasury Affairs Ehab Abou Aish.

The ministry will also continue working for creating more jobs by ensuring a business-friendly environment, localizing industries, boosting export competitiveness and transforming to a productive and competitive knowledge-based economy for more balanced and sustainable growth, Maait added.

He noted that, in the medium run, the ministry also seeks to reduce the budget deficit by about 6.5 per cent of the GDP during the FY2021/2022, 5.3 per cent during the FY2022/2023 and 4.6 per cent during the FY2023/2024.

Moreover, the ministry plans to put the initial budget surplus back on track as it used to be in pre-Covid-19 pandemic times, the minister pointed out.

Maait also highlighted the ministry's plan to go on with its efforts to empower women, young people and those with special needs, in cooperation with relevant state bodies.

He also touched upon the ministry's efforts to sort out financial entanglements, especially in the oil, electricity and social insurance sectors.