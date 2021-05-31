Zimbabwe: Huge Turnout for Typhoid Vaccines in Mbire

Villagers in Mbire district are turning up in huge numbers for the vaccination of their children during the ongoing Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV) campaign.

Health authorities here say there is a huge burden of diarrhoea-related disease as villagers are forced to drink unsafe water from shallow wells in rivers because borehole water is salty.

Village health workers have been busy on the ground mobilising people on dates their children will be vaccinated.

Zimbabwe has launched the TCV becoming only the third country in the world to make it part of its routine immunisation programme, earning praises from the World Health Organisation.

Children aged from six months to just below 15 years are being vaccinated during these 10 days. They will also get vitamin A supplementation.