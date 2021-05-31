Zimbabwe: Lions Club Donate to Mufakose Orphanage

31 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Prince Meke

Cresta Hotels Lions Club in conjunction with the Harare Phoenix Lions Club yesterday donated foodstuffs, sanitary wear and cleaning detergents worth over US$1 000 to Wings of Grace Trust Orphanage in Mufakose, Harare.

The gesture comes at a time when some of the orphanages are facing food challenges due to depleting donors due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Cresta Hotels Lions Club president, Mrs Emily Mumba, said the donation was a way of ploughing back to the community.

"Every quarter of the year, we donate to these groups and we make sure that every quarter of our profit goes to orphanages or schools," she said.

"Most of the time we bring in clothing, food and other requirements that orphans may need, but this quarter we have chosen to come and support Wings of Grace Trust Orphanage in Mufakose," said Mrs Mumba.

"I understand that at this orphanage they cater for 79 children ranging from ECD to high school, and they also support them throughout their tertiary education," she said.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, founder and director of Wings of Grace Trust Orphanage Mrs Winnet Gwanzura said:

"After the death of my parents, my relatives took everything my parents had left for me and the situation l went through gave me the idea to become a foster parent. In 1987, l was registered by the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare as a foster parent."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS Suspends Mali After Coup Within a Coup
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South African Health Minister in Storm of Corruption Allegations

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.