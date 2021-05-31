Zimbabwe: Lions Club Donate to Mufakose Orphanage

Cresta Hotels Lions Club in conjunction with the Harare Phoenix Lions Club yesterday donated foodstuffs, sanitary wear and cleaning detergents worth over US$1 000 to Wings of Grace Trust Orphanage in Mufakose, Harare.

The gesture comes at a time when some of the orphanages are facing food challenges due to depleting donors due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Cresta Hotels Lions Club president, Mrs Emily Mumba, said the donation was a way of ploughing back to the community.

"Every quarter of the year, we donate to these groups and we make sure that every quarter of our profit goes to orphanages or schools," she said.

"Most of the time we bring in clothing, food and other requirements that orphans may need, but this quarter we have chosen to come and support Wings of Grace Trust Orphanage in Mufakose," said Mrs Mumba.

"I understand that at this orphanage they cater for 79 children ranging from ECD to high school, and they also support them throughout their tertiary education," she said.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, founder and director of Wings of Grace Trust Orphanage Mrs Winnet Gwanzura said:

"After the death of my parents, my relatives took everything my parents had left for me and the situation l went through gave me the idea to become a foster parent. In 1987, l was registered by the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare as a foster parent."