Malawi: JB Preaches Unity Among Tonse Alliance Partners As She Launches Nkhata Bay Central Campaign

"We are one and we must work together with a common goal."

Former President Joyce Banda, who is also People's Party (PP) President on Sunday led Alliance partners to launch the forth coming Nkhata Bay central by-elections amid calls for unity of common purpose.

The former president, Banda pleaded with Tonse Alliance partners to be united in supporting Ralph Mhone in the June 29, 2021 by-elections to advance the government's development agenda.

"Let us unite as come together and support our candidate so he can win and go to Parliament to represent all of us. We are one and we must work together with a common goal," said Banda.

Nkhata-Bay Central constituency fell vacant after the Supreme Court of Appeal nullified the 2019 parliamentary election results for the constituency, which were earlier upheld by the High Court in Mzuzu.

DPP's Vuwa Kaunda was declared winner in the May 2019 elections by getting just three votes more but Mhone sought legal redress on the matter praying to the court to nullify the elections because he believed they were not free and fair.

The High Court dismissed the appeal and dissatisfied, Mhone appealed to the supreme Court and in the end the appeal was allowed.

Banda urged people in the area to vote for PP candidate for the meaningful development to take place in the district.

Tonse Alliance has engaged an extra gear ensuring driving agenda of uniting Malawians by endorsing one candidate ahead of the June 29, 2021 Parliamentary by-election in Nkhata-Bay Central Constituency.

Speaking at Maganga ground in Traditional Authority Mkumbira area, former President Joyce Banda who led the campaign launch for Tonse Alliance candidate Raphael Mhoni (PP), urged the constituents to vote for Mhone saying as a lawyer, he assisted in many ways both in and outside Parliament when he was a parliamentarian for the area.

Banda said Mhone has the welfare of the people at heart, hence eligible for seat.

Banda appealed for unity among all alliance partners, saying they should avoid telling lies to President Chakwera and his vice, Saulos Chilima.

Banda said it is time to work hard for the Tonse Alliance partners to develop the country and not waste time bickering and wasting time telling lies about others to gain political mileage

Speaking earlier before Banda, various leaders of the Tonse Alliance said they endorsed Raphael Mhone as one way of strengthening the working relationship among the parties in the alliance.

Other notable faces present at the campaign lounge included; Aford president Enock Chihana, UTM's publicity Secretary, Frank Mwenifumbo and Timothy Mtambo among others.

They also encouraged unity among all Malawians and to always keep adhering to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.