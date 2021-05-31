Nigeria: Reps Suspend Imo Zonal Public Hearing On Constitution Review

The House of Representatives Special Committee on Constitution Review's zonal public hearing scheduled to take place in Owerri, Imo State, has been suspended until further notice.

The hearing for Owerri Centre which comprises Imo and Abia States was earlier scheduled to hold between Tuesday, 1st and Wednesday, 2nd June, 2021.

The suspension was announced in a statement yesterday by the chairman, House Special Committee on Constitution Review and Deputy Speaker of the House, Ahmed Idris Wase.

"The committee regrets any inconveniences this might cause our esteemed invited guests, stakeholders and the general public", he said in the statement.

Daily Trust reports that the suspension might not be unconnected with the rising spates of attacks and killings in Imo State by gunmen suspected to be members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra.

A former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan and chieftain of the APC, Ahmed Gulak. was murdered yesterday in Owerri, Imo State's capital while on his way to the airport.