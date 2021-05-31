Zimbabwe: Former VP Mphoko's Trial Deferred As Lawyer Is Involved in Car Accident

31 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Prosper Dembedza

The trial of former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko on criminal abuse of office charges failed to continue today following indications that his lawyer Mr Zibusiso Ncube was involved in a car accident.

Harare regional magistrate Mr Trynos Utahwashe deferred the matter to July 8 for trial continuation.

It is the State's case that Mphoko allegedly instructed junior officers at Avondale Police Station in Harare to release former Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) acting chief executive Moses Juma and former board member Davison Norupiri, who was Zinara's finance committee chairperson from the cells.

According to the State's papers, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) received a case in which Juma and Norupiri were being accused of fraud and criminal abuse of office on May 6, 2016.

Investigations resulted in the arrest of the two for criminal abuse of office.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS Suspends Mali After Coup Within a Coup
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South African Health Minister in Storm of Corruption Allegations

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.