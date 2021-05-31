Angola: Zamalek Win Bal, Dethrone 1º De Agosto

30 May 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Egypt's Zamalek won on Sunday the African Basketball League (BAL) with a 76-63 victory over Tunisia's US Monastir, at Kigali's Arena, dethroning Angola's 1º de Agosto.

The Egyptian team were leading the score in the half-time by just two points (44-42), but managed a 13-point lead at the end of the match.

1º de Agosto won the 2018-2019 edition when the competition was played in a different format to the current one, organised by FIBA-Africa and NBA, in Kigali, Rwanda.

In 2019-2020 this continental competition did not take place because of the Covid -19 pandemic.

Appearing in the top four positions are the teams of Zamalek of Egypt (1st), Monastir of Tunisia (2nd), Petro de Luanda of Angola (3rd) and Patriots of Rwanda (4th).

