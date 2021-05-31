Zimbabwe: Mash East Traditional Leaders Launch 'Mvura Naya Naya' Concept

31 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

Mashonaland East provincial chiefs have launched "Mvura Naya Naya" concept, a notion aimed at restoring back the fundamentals of cultural and socio-economics that have been slowly eroded over the years.

Speaking during the launch last weekend, Chief Nechombo, Mr Langton Chikukwa said traditional leaders, as the vanguards of preservation of culture, decided to take a leading role in promoting yesteryear and current cultural values.

"We are faced with challenges of moral decay in society including theft and lack of respect. In light of this, as chiefs in the province, we discussed on what should be done to correct the anomaly. The discussions gave birth to the "Mvura Naya Naya" concept.

"It is a notion of restoring our norms and values, a prayer by chiefs for peace. Since time immemorial, according to our traditions, when it rains it signifies peace. Hence, as chiefs we are praying for peace saying let the rains fall on our customs in line with three themes culture, economic and social development," he said.

Chief Nechombo said the social aspect mainly deals with maintaining peace in the society and fighting child marriages while the economic aspect encourages people to eat what they kill using economic activities including embracing the successful Pfumvudza concept spearheaded by Government.

Under the "Mvura Naya Naya" notion, Chief Nechombo said on the cultural aspect, the chiefs are urging communities to uphold moral values including respecting and forgiving each other.

