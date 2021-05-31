Angola: Petro De Luanda Get Third Place in Bal

30 May 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The team of Petro de Luanda on Sunday won the third position of the African Basketball League (BAL) after beating the host Patriots, by 97-68, on the last day of the competition that is being held at Kigali Arena pavilion.

The Angolan representatives in this first edition of the competition never found it difficult to impose themselves in front of a lesser opponent, with a 53-37 advantage at half time.

Valdelício Jaquim was considered the most valuable player of the match (MVP), being also the one who scored more points for the Angolan side (21), followed by Carlos Morais, Ryan Richards and Antwan Scott (13 pts each) and Childe Dundão (12).

For the hosts, Kenneth Gasana (18 pts), Dieudonne Ndizeye (13 pts), Brandon Costener (11 pts) and Prince Ibeh (08) stood out.

Exceptionally in the last period when Patriots scored 18 points against Petro's 17, the numbers in the previous halves show good advantage for the third-ranked (24-14, 29-23 and 27-13).

