Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

28 May 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Twelve patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Central, Northern Red Sea, Southern and Gash Barka Regions.

Out of these, seven patients are from Quarantine Center in Asmara, Central Region. Three patients are from Quarantine Center in Shieb, Northern Red Sea Region. One patient is from Adibara, Gash Barka Region. The last patient is from Mendefera, Southern Region.

On the other hand, one patient who has been receiving medical treatment in a hospital in the Southern Region has recovered fully and discharged from the facility.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 3,812 while the number of deaths stands at 14.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 4,022.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

28 May 2021

