Eritrea: More Messages of Congratulations

28 May 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 28 May 2021- President Abdel-Madjid Tebboune of the Republic of Algeria, President Alassane Ouattara of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire, President Mohamed Ould Ghajouani of the Republic of Mauritania, President Andrzej Duda of Poland as well as Ms. Maimunah Mohd Sharif, United Nations Under-Secretary General and Executive Director of UN-Habitat and Mr. Qu Dongyu, Director General of UN Food and Agriculture Organization, sent messages of congratulations to the people and Government of Eritrea in connection with the 30th Independence Day anniversary.

In their messages the leaders wished good health to President Isaias Afwerki and peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.

In his message President Abdel-Madjid Tebboune of the Republic of Algeria expressing satisfaction with the existing good relations between the two countries reaffirmed his willingness to strengthen cooperation and consolidate the bonds of friendship between the people of the two countries.

President Alassane Ouattara of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire on his part expressed his country's readiness to maintain and strengthen the existing friendship and cooperation for the benefit of the people of the two countries.

President Andrzej Duda of Poland also wished success to the effort Eritrea is exerting to realize sustainable development as well as peace, cooperation and stability with neighboring countries.

