Nigeria: Lawmakers to Govt - Expose Those Terrorizing Southeast

The South-East Caucus in the National Assembly yesterday urged the Inspector-General of Police to unravel the identities of the gunmen "determined" to create a state of anarchy in the zone.

The lawmakers, in a joint statement, said the investigation had become necessary due to the magnitude of the attacks witnessed in the zone on a daily basis.

Dozens of operatives had been killed and election materials burnt in constant attacks on police stations as well as INEC, courts and correctional facilities by gunmen across the zone.

The lawmakers condemned the attacks, saying they were "unacceptable and must never for whatever reason be condoned."

The statement said: "We note the increasing agitation for restructuring of Nigeria and increasing separatist agitations across the country due to perceived and real issues of marginalisation.

"On these issues, we, the leaders across-board, have consistently cautioned that such agitations must be strictly in accordance with the laws of Nigeria and must be peaceful and devoid of violence.

"The Southeast Caucus of NASS commiserates with all who have lost loved ones, friends and colleagues in these unfortunate incidents and trust that our great country is resilient enough to weather and survive the current challenges confronting it.

"We advise the security agencies to continue to show restraint in the discharge of its mission to restore peace in the Southeast. Security operatives must remember, at all times, that the majority of Igbos are opposed to any form of violence in furtherance of any cause."

The statement was signed by Sen. Ike Ekweremadu (Enugu), Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia) Sen. Sam Egwu (Ebonyi), Sen. Frank Ibezim (Imo), Sen. Stella Odua (Anambra), Hon. Toby Okechukwu (Enugu).

Others are: Hon. Nkiruka Onyejiocha (Abia), Hon. Lynda Chuba Ikpeazu (Anambra), Hon. Jerry Alagboso (Imo), Hon. Sylvester Ogbaga (Ebonyi.