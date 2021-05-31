Nigeria: APC Responsible for Bloodletting in Nigeria, PDP Alleges

Abuja — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of being responsible for the escalated tension, indignation, violence, mass killing, kidnapping, terrorism and banditry ravaging various parts of the country.

The PDP wondered how APC leaders could sleep at night with all the blood in their hands, as their lust for power, body language, divisiveness as well as vindictive policies of their administration have brought acrimony and resentment among citizens, while also encouraging and emboldening acts of terrorists against Nigerians.

In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, the main opposition party said that Nigerians can recall that the PDP had earlier alerted that the APC had come to power with a Janjaweed agenda, to foist a reign of terror, balkanise, destabilise and raze down the country for their selfish gains.

According to the PDP, "since APC assumed office in 2015, our nation has not known peace. At every turn and on daily basis, one is confronted with gory tales of killings, bloodbath, misery and destitution, with thousands of compatriots killed and many more injured and displaced in various parts of the country.

"From Kano to Cross River, Lagos to Borno, Kaduna to Imo, Kogi to Ebonyi and indeed all parts of the nation, the APC is erecting altars of violence and pushing life to Hobbes state of nature; short and brutish," the PDP said.

The PDP said that the APC has practically balkanised the nation along all fault lines with their, hateful, ruthless and vengeful actions, resulting in dissonances and pushing compatriots to take actions in anger, in some cases, leading to death and devastations.

The PDP said that more distressing is that the APC leaders, as terrorism apologists, have been patronising terrorists and opening up the nation to bandits, kidnappers and vandals, who are having a field day marauding the communities, killing and maiming the citizens on daily basis.

"It is not surprising that the APC have never forcefully condemned the activities of these marauders. Instead, they have continued to patronise terrorists and blame our slain compatriots, rather than going after their assailants, as in the case of the 43 rice farmers killed in Borno State by terrorists.

"This is even as it is now common knowledge that many of these terrorists and bandits were political mercenaries, which the APC imported from neighbouring countries as thugs to unleash violence against Nigerians during elections," the main opposition party said.

The party said that the sudden appearance of such hoodlums to attack Nigerians during any protest against misrule, as witnessed in the EndSARS protest as well as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) protest in Kaduna, is quite revealing in this direction.

It also said that there were even allegations that the APC has compromised the registration of the citizens to open the system for the inclusion of these aliens, as citizens, for heinous political reasons.

It explained, "This is why APC's political activities are always characterised by violence, bloodbath and killings, like their recent local government primaries in Lagos.

"Our party cautions the APC to stop wasting the lives of Nigerians because of their lust for power in the face of rejection.

"Let APC leaders know that even as their party fizzles out in 2023, they must answer for the violence and bloodletting that have enveloped our nation under their rule," the PDP said.