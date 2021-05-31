Nigeria: Markets, Motor Parks, Banks, Schools, Others Comply With IPOB's Sit-At-Home Order

The sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Monday registered total compliance in cities around Anambra State.

Markets, banks, motor parks and other commercial places, including schools and government offices, were totally under lock and key.

Streets around Awka, the capital of Anambra State, were totally deserted between 7:30 am and 11am when THISDAY moved around the city to monitor the compliance level.

Contrary to the information by the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, that men of the security arm of the group, ESN, would be unleashed on the streets to enforce compliance to the order, some motorists attending to emergencies were seen driving along the road without molestation.

THISDAY however reports that there was heavy deployment of a combined team of security personnel who moved round the town to ensure that no one was molested.

The Anambra State Police Command had on Sunday assured anyone wishing to carry out their businesses of their safety, adding that no one would be molested by any person or group of persons.

Major markets in the state including Onitsha main market, Eke Awka market and Nkwo Nnewi market were all shut down.

Meanwhile, no incident of violence had been registered in the state as a result of the exercise, as at the time of filing this report.