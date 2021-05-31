Nigeria: Davido, Chioma, Inspiration Behind My New Single - Pop Boy Reveals

Nigeria's multi-talented music artiste, Opeyemi Abiodun, popularly known as Pop Boy, has revealed that the love sojourn of one of Africa's best musicians, David Adeleke, widely known as Davido and his estranged Chioma Rowland, popularly known as ChefChi, solely inspired his latest single, which just hit the internet Saturday.

Entitled 'Mumu Button', the song, according to the Be Known Entertainment frontline act, bordered on the power a lady could possess over a man to seduce him and make him dance to her tune always no matter the situation without being diabolical.

Relating his experience, he said: "Love is a magical feeling that has turned many to 'Mumu' and I have been a victim. So I know how it feels."

Meanwhile, delving into what actually inspired him to pen down the lyrics, he said he had been stucked to Davido and Chioma's love and romance from the very beginning and couldn't visualize how extent Chioma went to get Davido to love her that much and continues to showcase her every moment, a thing that is not to common among artistes.

His words: "Davido and Chioma love life inspired me to put together the song. It was during my service year in 2019 at Abakaliki. I'm always stuck to their love life. I was usually dazed with the way Davido treats Chioma; how he took her to the O2 Arena, and how he shows her love and takes her around, showing her as the real housewife, unlike other celebs."

Expressing further, he shared: "So I now thought that for Chioma to be able to detect David's ease spot, that means she got Davido's Mumu Button. And she must have done a very good job in that regard because for a celebrity like Davido to have been caught in the web of Chioma, she really tried. However, I was equally surprised at how the whole lovely life hit the rock. But how I wished they could come back," he wished.

The new single, off his forthcoming EP, according to Popboy, is now available on all streaming platforms across the globe and he has promised that the visuals would follow soonest.

Vanguard News Nigeria