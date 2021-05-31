Libya: Tunisair Express Restarts Libya Flights From June 6

28 May 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisair Express said it will resume its libya service starting from June 6. Three flights/week (Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday) are scheduled between Sfax-Thyna and Tripoli-Mîtiga airports

"This is in reponse to the strong demand by businessmen from Sfax, particularly, and southern Tunisia," the company said.

"The flights will facilitate the movement of Libyan travellers for business, medical care or tourism."

The company will use its new ATR 72-600 aircraft for the one-hour flights.

This air route adds up to the international proximity network of Tunisair Express which operates flights to Malta, Palermo and Naples.

The company also said it will restart its Tunis-Sfax flights on June 6. Three flights are scheeduled on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays as part of the national strategy to boost the activity of national airports.

