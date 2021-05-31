Kenya: President Kenyatta Welcomes Burundi's Ndayishimiye at State Lodge Kisumu

31 May 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has welcomed his Burundi counterpart Evariste Ndashimiye at the Kisumu State Lodge as his two-day State visit begins.

Burundi's Ndashimiye arrived in Kenya on Monday morning accompanied by First Lady Angeline Ndayubaha Ndayishimiye. The two were received by ODM leader Raila Odinga at the Kisumu International Airport.

President Ndayishimiye will join President Kenyatta during various tours in Kisumu County and the larger Nyanza region.

He will be the guest of honour at the 58th Madaraka day celebrations to be marked on Tuesday June 1, 2021, at the new Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu.

The two Heads of State are expected to hold talks on strategic cooperation between Kenya and Burundi.

They are also to also preside over the signing of bilateral agreements that will further enhance the cooperation between Kenya and Burundi.

A statement released by Statehouse Spokesperson Kanze Dena also indicates that First Lady Margaret Kenyatta and her Burundi counterpart Angeline Ndayubaha will be engaged in a number of programs whose details she said will be shared on a rolling basis.

