Nigeria: Gunmen Abduct Nasarawa Lawmaker

A member of the Nasarawa House of Assembly representing Nasarawa Central State Constituency, Ismai Danbaba, has been kidnapped.

Mr Danbaba was kidnapped on Saturday evening while traveling to Jos, Plateau State for an official function.

The Nasarawa Assembly Committee on Information, Mohammed Omadefu, also confirmed the development to Daily Trust.

According to him, the incident took place in a forest area in Sanga local government area of Kaduna State.

He explained that Mr Danbaba had passed Andaha in Akwanga local government area of Nasarawa State heading to the forest area when the kidnappers ambushed and whisked him away.

However, when PREMIUM TIMES contacted Mohammed Jalige, the spokesperson of the police in Kaduna, he said the incident did not happen in the state.

"The incident did not happen here in Kaduna. We've contacted all our men and they said there was nothing like that."

He then referred our correspondent to his colleague in Plateau State, Gabriel Ubah, who was yet to respond to PREMIUM TIMES's calls as of press time.

Killings and kidnappings have spiked in recent times amid worsening security situation in the country.

No fewer than 1,603 people were killed in violent attacks and 1,774 people abducted across Nigeria between January and March this year, according to Nigeria Mourns, a non-governmental organisation.