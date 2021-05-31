Nigeria: Governor Ayade Sacks Four Commissioners, Five Aides

31 May 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

No reason has been given for the governor's action.

The governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade, has sacked four commissioners in his cabinet and five special advisers.

Mr Ayade's media aide, Christian Ita, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday in Calabar.

The sacked commissioners are Asu Okang, who was the commissioner for Information and Donatus Etim who headed the Ministry of Climate Change.

Others are Rita Ayim, who was the commissioner for Women Affairs and Mike Usibe who was the commissioner for New Cities Development.

The affected special advisers are Leo Inyambe who was the special adviser on security, John Etim, Oil Palm Development and Orok Duke, special adviser on Callywood, Victor Okon and Agbiji Mbeh-Agbiji.

"Consequently, they are hereby directed to return government properties and vehicles in their care with immediate effect to the chief of staff to the governor.

"The governor thanked them for their services to the state and wished them well in their future endeavours," Mr Ita stated.

No reason was given for the governor's action.

Mr Ayade recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor's defection is expected to alter the 2023 politics in Cross River State. Most of the federal lawyers from the state who refused to follow Mr Ayade to the APC have said that the governor is on his own.

Mr Ayade, meanwhile, said his defection is for the good of Cross River.

"We have to re-socket into the centre to drive the value of governance into the state, where our interest will be better served.

"The state does not have reasonable allocation. We are not part of the 13 per cent derivation. We are not part of Niger Delta Development Commission, we don't have oil," he said.

